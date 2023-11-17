Ctg-Nazirhat Route: Passengers suffer for delayed works of 2 stations

Bangladesh Railway started rebuilding Chowdhuryhat and Katirhat stations on the Chattogram-Nazirhat route in 2019. After four years, the construction is only halfway done, and the stations remain closed, causing daily difficulties for hundreds of passengers.

The Chattogram-Nazirhat route, with eight stations built in 1930, used to have three pairs of trains operated by BR, serving 2,500 passengers (before the reconstruction project started) and facilitating goods transport.

"The train used to be the perfect mode of transportation for me as it's cheap. However, as the station has been closed for the last four years, I have to take the road now, which is expensive," said Ramzan Ali from Katirhat, who commutes to the port city for work every day.

Due to the closure, BR is also suffering losses, as they are being deprived of revenue from ticket sales.

During a recent visit to the stations, this correspondent saw only the roof and the perimeter walls of Chowdhuryhat station has been completed, while the contractors are yet to start the floor works of Katirhat station.

Karnaphuli Builders and Suppliers, a construction firm, was given the contract for the reconstruction works of the two stations. The 120-day project, at a cost of Tk 84 lakh, was scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

However, the project was put on hold shortly after it began in August 2019.

Contacted, Shahadat Hossain Tanim, owner of the firm, said the works could not be completed as the company has been going through a "financial downturn".

Abdul Hanif, executive engineer of Chattogram BR, said they have asked the contractor to complete the project several times, but they did not listen.

"We are planning to cancel the work order and call a fresh tender to complete the works," he added.