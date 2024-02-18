Ctg-Cox’s Bazar: Dedicated train service yet to start

Dedicated train service between the port city and Cox’s Bazar has not started even after two and a half months since inauguration of the newly constructed track. Photo: Star

Dedicated train-service between the port city and Cox's Bazar has not started even after two and a half months since inauguration of the newly constructed track.

Constructed under a Tk 18,000 crore project, the 101km new route from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar was set up to enhance local tourism. Nine new stations, including the country's first iconic one in Cox's Bazar, were constructed under this initiative.

"Working in Cox's Bazar, I travel this route regularly. I had expected this initiative to ease my commute but they haven't even started services yet," said Shahadat Hossain, a resident of Dohazari.

Due to a shortage of locomotives and manpower, Bangladesh Railways failed to start the service, said officials.

BR eastern zone needs around 300 locomotives to operate trains in different routes. However, it currently has only 160 engines, some of which are not fully operational.

Around 849 individuals are currently employed in this zone against its 1,295 sanctioned posts for station masters and assistant station masters. The zone is also suffering from shortage of loco masters, assistant loco masters and guards.

According to Saiful Islam, divisional railway manager of Chattogram, BR had requested speedy recruitment in the zone to start the operations of the new tracks. However, the ministry directed them to initiate operations with the existing manpower.

Earlier, BR had planned to operate a train between the port city and the beach town with the existing Chattala Express rake. However, they were unable to do so because they did not have enough locomotives.

Last month, the new rail minister announced plans to start a commuter train between the two districts by February.

However, that will not be possible as it is not feasible from their end, said DRM Saiful, mentioning two pairs of trains running on this route between the capital and Cox's Bazar with two allocated coaches in each train for Chattogram passengers.

"Passengers of two districts are neglected by the state. We urge the government to start dedicated train services between the two cities soon," said Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, general secretary of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Tarek Imran, divisional commercial manager of Chattogram Railways, said, "The initiative will be profitable if the authorities manage to provide quality service."