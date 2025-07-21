Crackdown on outdated vehicles starts

20 dumped on first day

A total of 20 outdated vehicles were dumped yesterday, marking the beginning of a countrywide drive against vehicles that have exceeded their economic lifespan.

A total of 20 outdated vehicles were dumped yesterday, marking the beginning of a countrywide drive against vehicles that have exceeded their economic lifespan.

Mobile courts filed 495 cases across the country and realised fines amounting to Tk 11.64 lakh for various traffic law violations, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The drive was carried out by mobile courts of the BRTA and different district administrations as over 80,000 commercial vehicles have already passed their economic life.

The move comes about a month after the government fixed the economic lifespan of buses and minibuses at 20 years, and that of goods-laden vehicles -- such as trucks and covered vans -- at 25 years.

As of May, a total of 299,643 commercial vehicles were registered with the BRTA, including 85,198 buses and minibuses and 214,445 trucks, covered vans, and tankers.

Of these, 39,169 buses and minibuses and 41,140 trucks, covered vans, and tankers have exceeded their economic lifespan, according to BRTA data updated on July 16.

Experts say old and unfit vehicles are a major contributor to road accidents. Such vehicles also emit higher levels of toxic gases due to incomplete fuel combustion, significantly contributing to air pollution.