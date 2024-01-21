Crack in windshield: Biman flight makes emergency landing

A Saudi-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing at the airport yesterday around two hours after it departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as windshield of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner got cracked.

The flight departed the Dhaka airport around 5:30pm.

Carrying 285 passengers on board, the flight BG349 landed at the HSIA safely thanks to Tania Reza, the pilot in command of the flight, Tahera Khondokar, general manager, (public relations), Biman Bangladesh Airlines, told The Daily Star today.

"The flight was going to Dammam, Saudi Arabia. But after two hours of the flight, the captain saw a crack in the left side of the windshield of the aircraft. By the time the aircraft was passing Indian sky," she said.

After communicating with the air traffic control at the Dhaka airport, the captain decided to return back and safely landed at HSIA.

Tahera said all the passengers were accommodated at a hotel and they were sent to Dammam by another Biman flight around 11:00am today.

A senior pilot of the national flag carrier said, that developing a crack in the windshield of an aircraft does not happen often.

"Cracking of windshield in midair is definitely a scary incident. But thanks to the pilot in command, she nicely handled the whole situation and landed the aircraft safely," a Biman pilot said wishing anonymity.

He also said the Biman authorities have already informed Boeing to provide a replacement windshield.

In 2022, a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman was grounded in Malaysia as its windshield was cracked.