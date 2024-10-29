Cox’s Bazar airport: Flight ops extended till 10:00pm

Flight operations have been extended until 10:00pm at Cox's Bazar Airport from Sunday.

Earlier, the airport remained operational until 7:30pm, said Golam Mortuza Hossain, manager of the airport.

He said 16 flights operated on the Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route on Sunday, with Air Astra and Novoair conducting nighttime flights.

With winter approaching, he said the number of tourists are expected to rise further as flight operation hours have been increased.

Hossain said advanced safety and security measures, and necessary technologies for night operations have long been in place at the airport.

More flights can be operated now, he added.

According to people related with tourism business, with this change, visitors can fly from Dhaka in the morning, explore the beach and local attractions, and return on a night flight, boosting convenience and encouraging tourism growth.

Runway extension

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Airport's 9,000-foott long runway is being extended by another 1,700 feet by filling the channel of Bay of Bengal on the north side.

Around 85 percent of the construction of the new runway has been completed, said an official of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Once completed next December, both day and night domestic and international flight operations would be possible at this airport, he said, wishing anonymity.

A development project was started in 2021 to update the Cox's Bazar Airport to an international airport.

On August 30, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan visited the airport and inspected various development works including the runway, lighting system, protection embankment, and passenger terminal.

At that time, he told reporters construction work was ongoing to add another 1,700-ft of runway to the existing 9,000ft.

With a total 10,700ft runway (3.26 km), this would be the largest runway in the country, he said.