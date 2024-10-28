Cox’s Bazar Airport extends flight operations until 10pm

Nighttime flight operations at Cox's Bazar Airport have been extended until 10:00pm, effective as of yesterday.

Previously, the airport remained operational until 7:30pm, said Golam Mortuza Hossain, manager of Cox's Bazar Airport.

According to Golam Mortuza, 16 flights operated on the Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route yesterday, with Air Astra and Novoair conducting nighttime flights. He said that with winter approaching, tourist arrivals are expected to rise further due to the increased flight hours.

Hossain added that advanced safety and security measures, and necessary technologies for night operations have long been in place at the airport, preparing it for this extension in flight hours.

This extension now allows flights between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar to operate later into the evening, facilitating increased travel flexibility for tourists and other passengers.

According to people related with tourism business, with this change, visitors can fly from Dhaka in the morning, explore the beach and local attractions, and return on a night flight, boosting convenience and encouraging tourism growth.