Cops want CCTV, scanners for metro stations

In a bid to enhance security measures for the metro rail, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) police wing has proposed the installation of luggage scanners at all stations.

A letter outlining the proposal was submitted to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) last month.

Besides, MRT police also requested to install CCTV cameras outside the stations to ensure full-proof security during the ongoing blockade and strike. Currently, CCTVs are only inside stations.

The matter of installing scanners and CCTV was also discussed during a safety review meeting on Tuesday.

Jehadul Kabir, deputy inspector general (DIG) of MRT police wing, confirmed the developments to The Daily Star yesterday.

He emphasised the increasing number of individuals opting for metro rail travel, many of whom carry backpacks, posing a challenge to security checks.

"We are conducting random checks on suspected backpacks, as it is impractical to inspect every individual," Jehad said.

Mohammad Abdur Rouf, DMTCL company secretary, said a proposal was given for baggage scanners. "We have kept the proposal under consideration," he said yesterday.

Rouf, however, said it is non-alignment with the idea of metro rail, where people take the train swiftly to reach their destination.

"It will take hours if we start checking luggage by a scanner," he said, claiming there is no instance of scanners at metro stations worldwide.

However, a report published in "The Times of India" in 2018, showed baggage scanners were installed at Delhi metro stations.

Regarding CCTV, DIG Jehad said, "We want to keep every spot of the stations under surveillance. Once installed, CCTV will be connected to a central monitoring centre. We have also planned to connect body-worn cameras with the monitoring centre, so that we can see what is happening in front of our on-duty members…," he said.

"Until CCTV installation, we are coordinating with Dhaka Metropolitan Police to ensure outside and ground security of MRT stations," he said.

"We have ensured deployment in both -- uniform and plainclothes-- in all MRT stations. During rush hour, around 11 members ensure security. But in offline periods, when the metro is not operational, four members remain on duty to ensure security," Jehad added.

Regarding CCTV installation, Rouf said they have held meetings with different law enforcement agencies, including MRT police and DMP.

Meanwhile, DMTCL, in a circular, said no passenger will be allowed to carry any flammable objects on trains, into stations, or other metro rail projects.