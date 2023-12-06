Construction work of Kanchpur bus terminal to complete by mid-2024: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said the construction work of Dhaka City Inter-District Bus Terminal in Narayanganj's Kanchpur will be completed by the middle of next year.

"Fifty percent of the project, including landfilling, has already been completed. The rest of the work will be completed within the stipulated time," said the DSCC mayor while talking to reporters after visiting the construction work of the terminal in the morning.

Taposh also said the construction of other infrastructures, including the boundary wall and bus parking depot, around the terminal will be done in phases.

"Once the terminal is opened, buses of 16 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will operate from this terminal," he added.

The DSCC mayor hoped that the opening of the terminal would improve the quality of passenger services while reducing traffic congestion in the capital and its surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the existing bus terminal at Sayedabad will be renovated and modernised and transformed into an inter-city bus terminal, said Taposh.

He also talked to the officials of the concerned department including the Road Transport and Highways Division to learn about the progress of the terminal's construction work.