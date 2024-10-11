Chougachha-Jhikargachha road needs urgent repairs near Khalshi Bazar in Jashore

Incessant rains in recent time eroded a portion of Chougachha-Jhikargachha road next to the bridge in Khalshi Bazar area of Jashore's Chougachha upazila.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent observed that the recent heavy rains eroded the road's bitumen cover across half of its width, and exposed the soil underneath, on west side of the bridge.

The road has continued to collapse on the spot gradually, with the soil getting carried to the canal, rendering the road risky for movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

A red flag was seen placed on the spot for warning.

Locals expressed concerns that the road may collapse on the spot entirely and leave the bridge susceptible to damage, unless urgent steps are taken repairs.

The Chaugachha-Jhikargachha road is an important one, connecting the two upazilas and being used by thousands of people, including students, for commute daily.

"The road is not fit for movement of heavier vehicles and is mainly used by lighter ones such as easy-bikes, rickshaw vans and motorcycles. However, its present condition on the west side of the bridge in Khalshi Bazar area is very alarming. There is risk of severe accidents, while the road may collapse completely along with the bridge. Urgent repairs are necessary to prevent such mishaps," said Nazim Uddin, an easy-bike driver and also resident of Palua village in the upazila.

Itimudaulla Panna, principal of Khalshi Bazar Secondary School, said "The situation emerged after it rained for four days at a stretch. Many students have to use the road to commute to their educational institutions. The road needs to be repaired as soon as possible."

Saiful Islam Shanti and Ashanur Rahman, businessmen of Khalshi Bazar, said as the road is the only one connecting Chougachha and Jhikargachha upazilas, there is a huge pressure of lighter vehicles on it, thereby heightening the risk of accidents happening any time.

Obaidul Islam Sabuj, chairman of local Pashapole union parishad, said the matter has been informed to the upazila engineer of Local Government Engineering Department.

Contacted, Riyasat Imtiaz, upazila engineer of LGED in Chougachha, said higher authorities have been informed in this regard and repairs will be done once fund is allocated to this end.