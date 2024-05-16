Cargo transport workers call 36-hr strike in Ctg from May 19

Workers of goods-laden transport vehicles today called for a 36-hour strike in Chattogram city and adjoining five districts from May 19 to press home their several demands, including the construction of designated terminals.

Rabiul Maola, coordinator of Greater Chattogram Goods-laden Road Transport Workers Coordination Parishad, announced the strike at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club this noon, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

The parishad is comprised of nine workers' unions operating in the Chattogram region.

Rabiul Maola said workers of all types of goods-laden transport vehicles, including trucks, trailers, covered vans, container-carrying prime movers, and mini trucks would observe the strike from 6:00am on May 19 to 6:00pm on May 20.

Their demands include issuing appointment letters to workers, easing driving license issuance, stopping harassment allegedly by law enforcers, and amending the Road Transport Act.

He said thousands of trucks, covered vans, container-carrying prime mover trailers, and tank lorries carry cargoes and fuel to and from Chattogram port every day, but there are no designated terminals for these vehicles in the city or elsewhere in the region. As a result, the problems cause acute gridlock and immense suffering to drivers and helpers.

Maola said different unions collect a service fee from the workers at the loading point to create a workers' welfare fund for workers.

The transport workers' unions elsewhere in the country do not face any problem in collecting the fee but the law enforcers in Chattogram harass them to do so, he claimed.

The leader also said they demanded to amend the Road Transport Act as different clauses of the Act are contrary to the workers' interest.

"In all the sectors employees get appointment letters but it is not practised in the transport sector which is a violation of the labour law," said Maola adding that due to lack of appointment letters, the drivers and helpers are being deprived of due pay and other rights.

Parishad Member Secretary Md Abul Khair and leaders of different unions attended the conference.