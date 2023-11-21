Capital's rail link with northern regions snapped as train derails in Tangail

The Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express train went off the tracks early this morning in Tangail, snapping the capital's rail link with the northern regions of the country.

The incident took place at Bethair Tarabari area near Gharinda Railway Station around 5:00am, reports our local correspondent quoting Rezaul Karim, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station.

The train from Rangpur was approaching Tangail Railway Station, when suddenly the baggage carriage close to the locomotive derailed. As a result, rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal is suspended, he said.

Sub-Inspector Akbar Ali, in-charge of Gharinda Railway Police in Tangail, also confirmed the incident and said the matter was immediately reported to the railway authorities.

A rescue train from Dhaka reached the spot around 10:20am.