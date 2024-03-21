Canada interested in selling more Dash-8 planes to Biman

Canada has expressed interest in selling more Dash-8 aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines for use in domestic and regional routes.

The country also expressed interest in doing engine repairs, overhauling, and maintenance work on different aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls said this during a meeting with the Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan at the latter's office at the Secretariat today.

"We want to work more closely with Bangladesh's aviation industry, especially Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Canada is interested in doing engine repair, overhauling, and maintenance of various aircraft's engines through Canadian Commercial Corporation, a government organisation on a G2G [govt to govt] basis," said the ambassador.

Bangladesh has procured three new Dash-8 aircraft from De Havilland Canada in the recent years.

In reply to Canadian ambassador's interest, Faruk said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is rebuilding the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Fifteen new and modern aircraft have already been added to Biman's fleet. We are working on expanding our fleet as well as launching new international and regional routes," the minister added.

Faruk Khan also said that three new Dash-8 aircraft made by Canadian company de Havilland have already been added to Biman's fleet.

"After Canada's formal offer to sell the aircraft to Biman, a decision will be taken considering the needs of the aircraft," he also said.

He added that the technical capacity of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has increased during the tenure of the current government.

At present, all the technical work up to the C-check of different aircraft is being completed in the country through Biman's own engineers and technicians.

"Canada's proposal for engine overhaul and overhauling of various aircraft will be negotiated between the relevant authorities in accordance with the law," he added.