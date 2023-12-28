CAAB chairman's tenure extended by 6 months

The government has extended the tenure of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) by six months.

A notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry of Defence yesterday.

This is the second extension for the CAAB boss. Earlier in December, 2022, the government had extended his tenure by a year.

This time the service period of Mafidur has been extended from December 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024, reads the notice, adding that it was done in public interest.

Mafidur Rahman was appointed as the CAAB chairman by the Ministry of Public Administration on June 18, 2019.

He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Bangladesh Air Force in 1985.

He served as air officer commanding (AOC) in BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka and BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Patenga, Chattogram.

He was also a directing staff in the Armed Forces War Course from National Defence College in Dhaka, and in National War Course in the US.