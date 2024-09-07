Bus strike called off in Kushtia after 12 hours

Following a productive meeting with the administration, leaders of the Kushtia Transport Owners and Workers Unity Council have called off the indefinite bus strike in Kushtia.

The decision was announced after a meeting with district administration officials and leaders of the CNG Owners Association yesterday afternoon.

Sharmin Akhter, acting deputy commissioner of Kushtia, chaired the meeting.

Kushtia District Bus, Minibus, and Microbus Workers Union President Md Mahbub Alam, Kushtia District Bus and Minibus Owners Group General Secretary Abul Fazal Selim and Toukir Ahmed, Coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Kushtia, among others, were present at the meeting.

Mahbub Alam said, "We are not enemies of anyone. However, it has been observed that CNG drivers crowd the areas designated for bus passengers, causing traffic congestion and conflict among workers."

The meeting addressed the main issue, which was the conflict between bus workers and CNG drivers over passenger pickup at Majhampur Gate and surrounding areas.

It was decided that CNG vehicles would position themselves at Alfar Mor, half a kilometer away from Majhampur Gate, while only CNGs transporting patients would be allowed to enter the city center. After reaching this agreement, both parties pledged to resume normal vehicle operations.

Following the meeting, Sharmin Akhter announced that arrangements would be made to resume transportation in areas where it is feasible from the evening.

Earlier on Friday, from 6am, an indefinite bus strike had been initiated by the district's bus, minibus, and microbus owners and workers across all routes in Kushtia.

Notably, on September 3, a dispute between CNG drivers and bus workers over passenger pickup at Majhampur Gate in Kushtia city led to the vandalism of several CNGs and buses. This incident resulted in the suspension of bus services on the Kushtia-Bheramara and Kushtia-Meherpur routes from that day.