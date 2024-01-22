Bus strike in Barguna leaves passengers in the lurch

Bus services in Barguna came to a complete standstill since this morning following an indefinite strike called by the district Bus and Minibus Owners Association (BMOA) after an alleged attack on its general secretary.

The strike, announced with no prior notice, left passengers stranded and struggling to reach their destinations. All bus routes originating in Barguna were in operative, causing significant sufferings to the passengers, our local correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, police were deployed at the bus terminals since morning to avoid any untoward incident.

Golam Mostafa Kislu, Barguna BMOA president, said its General Secretary Md Sagir came under attack last night.

The association's office was also damaged during the incident, Kislu said.

Sagir suffered a head injury and was initially taken to Barguna General Hospital before being referred to Barisal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Kislu said legal action would be pursued against those involved in the attack.

No formal complaint was filed regarding the incident. Police are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any untoward incidents amid the bus strike, said Barguna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge AKM Mizanur Rahman .

Abdus Salam, a resident of Barguna Sadar planning to travel to Gopalganj, said, "I had no idea about the bus strike. I came to the terminal only to find no buses operating. Now, I don't know how to proceed."

The strike has also impacted transport workers' livelihoods.

Md Mehdi, a driver of another transport company, Sajibkhan, said, "Due to the strike, our cars are not running. If I drive, I get a daily salary of Tk 500. But now our salary has stopped."