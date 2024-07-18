Bus services cut off between Dhaka and rest of the country

Road communication on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route snapped

Road communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country remains suspended since this morning following the "complete shutdown" enforced by protesting students.

Students last night announced that they will enforce a "complete shutdown" today throughout the country, protesting the law enforcers' action against them at different campuses, alongside the one-point demand of quota reform and the additional demand of "crime-free" campuses.

Staff members at different bus counters in Dhaka's Gabtoli and Sayedabad Bus Terminal told The Daily Star that bus owners have asked them not to run any buses on the roads. Some staff members in bus counters also said that they are ready, on their part, to resume bus services.

"But we cannot operate buses as there are very few passengers in the bus terminal," Mohammad Pappu, counter master at Hanif Enterprise's counter at Gabtoli, told The Daily Star.

At the Gabtoli Bus Terminal around 9:15am, ticket counters were empty as there were almost no passengers.

Many bus counters at the terminal were closed. Additionally, buses were seen standing idle in queues at the terminal, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Photo: Palash Khan

Mir Shawkat Hossain, counter master at Sohag Paribahan's counter said, "Not a single passenger came to the counter since the morning to buy a ticket."

Talking to The Daily Star, Anisur Rahman, who went to Gabtoli Bus Terminal from Hajaribagh, said, "I came to the terminal with my grandson to go to my village home in Naogaon. But I found out that no buses will be leaving from here. One staff member at a bus counter said buses will not leave as the number of passengers is very low."

Like Anisur, several other passengers had to suffer after coming to the bus terminal as no buses to their respective destinations were available, as of 10:30am.

Md Kawsar, a counter master at the Sayedabad Bus Terminal, said that usually, their buses leave for Khulna once every hour.

"But today, no buses have yet left the terminal," he added.

Md Sohrab, a staff member for Unique Paribahan, said, "Our buses go to different districts across the country, including southern districts, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar."

"Normally, our buses leav the terminal for different destinations every 30 minutes. But no buses will ply the roads today due to orders from bus owners," he added.

At Sayedabad Bus Terminal, it was seen that several passengers who came to the terminal were left in a difficult predicament as no buses were leaving for their destinations.

Meanwhile, road communication between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar has been snapped since this morning as protesting students took position at the north side of Shah Amanat Bridge, the entry point to the port city, reports our staff correspondent.

Our correspondent from Narayanganj reports that passengers were seen returning from the district's bus terminal as bus services have been suspended on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route since this morning. Many have resorted to using alternative ways to reach their destinations. Md Jewel, a supervisor of City Bandhan Parbibahan, said bus service on the route has been halted since last night's clash on the Hanif Flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabari area. As a result, all bus ticket counters have reamined closed from dawn. Usually, hundreds of buses of Utsab Transport Ltd, City Bandhan Paribahan, Shital Transport Ltd, and Moumita Transport Ltd ply on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route.

Md Sohag, a private service holder, was seen at Chashara bus stoppage. He said, "My office is located at the capital's Hatirpool area. I did not know about suspension of the bus services. However, I have to go to work. Now I'm trying to find a way to reach my office." Meanwhile, hundreds of students brought out a procession around 11:00pm in Narayanganj as part of the nationwide "complete shutdown" programme.