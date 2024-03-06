Bus operators pay Tk 1,059cr a year in bribes: TIB

Buses block all four lanes and cut off each other on Dhaka-Chattogram highway as they race to pick up and drop off passengers near the Institute of Child and Mother Health in the capital’s Matuail. Violation of traffic rules, which often leads to accidents, has become a daily feature in the city. Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

Buses pay at least Tk 1,059 crore in illegal tolls and bribes every year, according to the Transparency International Bangladesh.

A section of unscrupulous Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials and staffers, police officers, transport associations, staffers of city corporations and municipalities, and people affiliated with political parties get shares of the bribes and extorted money, said a research report of the TIB.

However, the Tk 1,059 crore was a "very conservative estimate" and that the real figure could be many times more, the TIB said while unveiling its findings at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office yesterday.

It found that people with political affiliations were directly involved in the governing bodies of 92 percent of bus operators.

Of those people, 80 percent belong to the ruling party and they often influence policymaking and ensure benefits for themselves and bus operators, it said.

"The private bus service sector is plagued by irregularities from top to bottom … This service sector is kept hostage by the associations of owners and workers," said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB.

Workers are not getting their due benefits and passengers are not getting the expected services, he added.

The TIB carried out the research titled "Integrity in Private Bus Transport Business" between May 2023 and February 2024. It collected information from 701 transport workers, 168 representatives of bus operators or associations, and 696 passengers on travel between September 11 and October 2023.

It also interviewed 37 stakeholders and monitored 51 bus terminals.

Researchers Md Nuruzzaman Forhad, Farhana Rahman, and Mohammad Nure Alam read out the summary of the findings at the press briefing.

Bus owners and workers have to bribe to get services from the BRTA, it said.

Over the last year, transport owners had to spend an average of 30 days, instead of a maximum of 14 days, to get their buses registered. They had to bribe an average Tk 12,272 for every vehicle, it said.

They had to spend 13 days on average, instead of the stipulated one to two days, to renew fitness certificates and had to bribe an average Tk 7,635, it said.

For renewing route permits, they had to wait an average of 45 days, instead of the maximum of 20 days. They also had to bribe an average Tk 5,999, it said.

Over 28 percent of the surveyed workers said they have been accused in one or more cases filed by traffic police or highway police in connection with violating traffic rules.

By bribing police, many owners and workers avoid fines and keep unfit vehicles on roads, operate buses on unassigned routes and avoid requisition of their vehicles, it said.

About 29 percent of the workers said they bribed traffic or highway police.

Long-haul buses on average paid Tk 1,019 in bribes over the last one year and regional buses paid Tk 1,133. City buses paid a staggering Tk 5,656 on average, it mentioned.

Of the Tk 1,059 crore privately operated buses paid in bribes and illegal tolls, Tk 900.59 crore went for availing services from the BRTA, Tk 24.97 crore went to people with political clout, Tk 33.48 crore went to workers of city corporations and municipalities and political leaders for parking, Tk 87.57 crore went to traffic and highway police in exchange for not being fined, and Tk 12.76 crore went to transport owners' and workers' associations, it said.

Asked whether the officials and staffers of the BRTA were the only recipients of the bribes or ministry officials also got a cut, Iftekharuzzaman said it was difficult to say. "However, it is assumed that a section of the BRTA officials and staffers gets the money and it is an open secret. As the higher authorities [above the BRTA] is failing at controlling, it could be asked whether a portion of the money goes to them," he said.

Workers' associations are failing to uphold the rights and interests of the workers due to their involvement in politics, the report read.

These organisations, taking the side of the owners, go on strikes to change the law, have their leaders released from jail, and to increase bus fare keeping the passengers hostage.

They collect Tk 30 to 50 for each trip of buses in the name of management fees but the fund management lacks transparency, it said.

Ruling party men lead most of the bus owners' associations, it said, adding that ruling party leaders, who do not even own buses, hold key position in such associations, it said.

Contacted, Khondaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association and also the vice president of Dhaka South City Awami League, termed the TIB report "fabricated".

The association's President Moshiur Rahman Ranga is an ex-Jatiya Party lawmaker.

Enayet told this correspondent yesterday that there was no political influence in the activities of their organisation.

He said police fine vehicles owned by Awami League and BNP leaders, just like they do for vehicles owned others.

Enayet claimed that he was not aware of the allegations of bribery against BRTA and police officials and that some people, not affiliated with transport organisations, were extorting buses at terminals.

Contacted, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said all services are now delivered online and that there was no scope for bribery and corruption.

"We will hold a press conference tomorrow [Wednesday] to protest their report," he told this correspondent last night.

Asked about the allegation of bribery against traffic and highway police, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media) of Police headquarters, said he was not aware of any such report.

"However, our stance is very firm and clear about any kind of bribery. Our stance is the same irrespective of the identity [of the accused]," he told The Daily Star yesterday.