'Bus operators pay annual bribes of Tk 1,059cr': BRTA chief rejects TIB report

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) today rejected the Transparency International Bangladesh report, which said bus operators pay a total of at least Tk 1,059 crore in illegal tolls and bribes annually, of which Tk 900.59 crore went to BRTA officials for services.

The report, according to BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder, was written with poor motivation and presumptions.

"We strongly protest the report and reject it," he told reporters holding a hurriedly called press conference.

He claimed that all of their services are now delivered online and that there is no scope for bribery, corruption and harassment.