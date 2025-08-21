Bus fare hike on Dhaka-Narayanganj route sparks protests

Students give 24-hour ultimatum for a rollback

A hike in bus fares on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route has ignited protests.

Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam announced yesterday that bus fares on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route have been raised by Tk 5 for non-AC services after a meeting of the district's passenger and transport committee.

Following the decision, students under the banner of "Narayanganj's Students and People", joined by leaders of the district unit of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, held a protest rally in front of Narayanganj Press Club today, demanding a rollback. They gave a 24-hour ultimatum, warning of citywide blockades.

According to transport owners and commuters, only two private companies -- City Bondhon and Utsab Transport -- are operational on this route.

Following last year's mass uprising, bus fares were reduced to Tk 50 after protests by the Narayanganj Passenger Rights Forum. The fresh hike has sparked outrage.

"After the uprising, extortion in the transport sector was curbed and fares were reduced. But this time, the administration has listened only to the bus owners," said Tariqul Suzan, district coordinator of Gonosamhati Andolon.

Passenger Rights Forum convener Rafiur Rabbi accused the DC of siding with a "new transport syndicate".

Defending the decision, Narayanganj District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association President Rowshan Ali said only Bondhon and Utsab bus fares have increased.

"We reduced seating capacity from 52 to 45 for passengers' comfort, which makes fares higher. Although BRTA estimates the fare to be Tk 57, according to our calculation, the fare should be Tk 61. The DC later fixed it at Tk 55, which we accepted," he added.

Over a phone conversation, the DC claimed that the meeting was arranged as the owners were threatening to suspend services for a month unless fares were raised. He added that a decision to provide half fares for students seven days a week was also taken at the meeting.