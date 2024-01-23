Metro rail disrupted for 15 minutes as cable thrown across power line

The brief disruption of the metro rail service around noon today was caused by a satellite TV cable being thrown across power line.

"A miscreant threw the cable on the electric line between Farmgate and Shahbagh stations. Police are looking for the person," MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star.

The incident resulted in approximately 15 minutes of disruption to metro rail services starting from around 12:10pm, metro rail officials said.

The service resumed after staffers removed the satellite TV cable from the power line, Siddique said.

After suspension of the service, many passengers were seen waiting in crowds at various stations. Some trains were instructed to slow down while others were stopped on the line for some time.