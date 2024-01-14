Bridge collapse: Thousands suffer in Patuakhali's Dashmina

Collapse of an iron bridge has snapped road communication between some villages and the rest of the district in Patuakhali's Dashmina.

According to locals, a goods laden tractor-driven trolley fell into a canal on Friday while crossing the iron bridge at Betagi village in Dashmina upazila.

Locals said the bridge was built for various types of light vehicles including rickshaws, autorickshaws, motorcycles, but every day around 10-15 trolleys loaded with heavy construction materials including brick, rod, cement used to cross the bridge.

They said the trolley that met with the accident weighed about 4.50 tonnes with goods, far beyond the limit the bridge could carry.

Besides, the movement of heavy goods-laden vehicles was prohibited on the bridge almost 25 years ago.

Photo: Star

Locals alleged that concerned authorities did not care about the safety of the people and didn't even put any notice boards on either side of the bridge.

The bridge collapse is affecting communication in the area considerably, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

If the bridge is not repaired or constructed quickly, about 10,000 people of the nearby villages will suffer greatly as it is the only means of communication by road with the upazila headquarters, he added quoting locals.

Moreover, numerous children of primary, secondary schools and madrasas will have to suffer.

Dashmina upazila LGED Engineer Mokbul Hossain said the bridge was for light vehicles and heavy vehicles were not allowed to ply on it.