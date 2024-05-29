BR to run cattle trains June 12-14

Bangladesh Railway will operate special trains -- from June 12 to 14 -- to carry sacrificial animals to Dhaka from different regions ahead of Eid-ul Azha.

Two "cattle special" trains will be operated between June 12 and 14 to carry sacrificial animals to the capital from the western zone, BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said at a press conference at Rail Bhaban yesterday.

Two more trains will run on June 12 and 13 to shift sacrificial animals to Dhaka from the eastern zone, he said.

The railway has been running special trains for the last few years so that cattle traders can transport their animals to Dhaka at a relatively low cost, he added.

Even though BR has been rolling out this cattle train service for the last few years, the service is yet to get expected popularity among traders.

Citing traders, BR officials said traders prefer truck service to transport cattle as the vehicles can deliver the sacrificial animals to their desired markets.

However, while transporting cattle by trains, the locomotives stop at specific stations and traders have to carry the cattle to markets using trucks.