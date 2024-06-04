BR to raise fares of 3 trains to and from India on June 15

Bangladesh Railway (BR) is going to hike the fare of three trains to and from India from June 15 because of the devaluation of taka against the US dollar.

The fares of the three trains -- Moitree Express, Mitali Express, and Bandhan Express -- will increase by up to Tk 305, according to an order signed by Mihrabur Rashid Khan, deputy director (interchange) of BR.

This is the third time since July last year that BR is hiking the fare of inter-country trains. BR hiked the fare in November and July last year.

As per the new rate, the fare of an AC seat on the Dhaka-Kolkata Moitree Express will be Tk 5,110 while the existing fare is Tk 4,900.

The fare of an AC chair of Moitree Express on the same route will be Tk 3,740 while the existing fare is Tk 3,600.

The fare of an AC seat of Bandhan Express on Khulna-Kolkata will be Tk 3,055 while the existing fare is Tk 2,950.

The fare of an AC chair of Bandhan Express on the same route will be Tk 2,370 while the existing fare is Tk 2,300.

The fare of an AC berth of Mitali Express on the Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri route will be Tk 7,025 while the existing fare is Tk 6,720.

The AC seat fare of Mitali Express on the Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri route will be Tk 4,520 while the existing rate is Tk 4,290.

The fare of an AC chair of the same train on the same route will be Tk 4,015 while the existing fare is Tk 3,860.