BR to launch new train on Dhaka-Burimari route

Bangladesh Railway is going to launch a new train on the Dhaka-Burimari route on March 12, BR Director General Quamrul Ahsan said today.

The BR is also planning to launch three more intercity trains on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar routes and a commuter train on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route within June this year, said Quamrul at a workshop on railway operation and development.

Railways ministry, BR, and Reporters for Rail and Road (RRR), a platform of reporters working on roads, railways, communication infrastructures, and transport-related sector, jointly organised the workshop at Rail Bhaban.

The BR DG said they are hopeful about establishing direct rail communication between Dhaka and Khulna within June this year, which will reduce the distance between the two cities by 212km and travel time by four hours.

Moreover, they are planning to start rail operation on Khulna-Mongla route within April, he added.

Currently, BR operates 367 passengers and 42 freight trains daily, he said.

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim, Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir, RRR president Anowar Hossain, and general secretary Tawhidul Islam, among others, also spoke at the workshop.