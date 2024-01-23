BR to launch 11 pairs of special trains for Ijtema

Bangladesh Railways will operate 11 pairs of special trains for the devotees of Bishwa Ijtema-2024, the second-largest congregation of Muslims after the holy Hajj.

Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim announced this at a view-exchange meeting with journalists at Rail Bhaban in Dhaka today.

The minister said the first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on February 2, 3, and 4, while the second phase will be held on February 9, 10, and 11.

Of these, a pair of trains named 'Jumma Special-2' will ply on the Dhaka-Tongi-Dhaka route on February 2 and 9.

Another 'Special-1' pair of trains will run on Jamalpur-Tongi route on February 3 and 10.

On the occasion of Akheri Munajat slated for February 4 and 19, special trains will run on different routes.

Besides, five pairs of special trains will run on Dhaka-Tongi-Dhaka route. One pair train will run on Tongi-Mymensingh-Tongi route while one special train on Tongi-Tangail-Tongi route.

Meanwhile, two pairs of special trains will run on Ishwardi-Tongi-Ishwardi route.

The minister also said from February 1-4 and February 8-11, all intercity, mail, and commuter trains bound for Dhaka will stop at Tongi station for 3 minutes.

On February 4 and February 11, all intercity, mail, and commuter trains, except Suborna, Sonar Bangla, Cox's Bazar, and Parjatak Express, will make a stopover for 3 minutes at Tongi station.

The minister, however, said all intercity mail or express and local trains will be provided with additional coaches as per coach availability and passengers' demand.