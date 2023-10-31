BR directs locomasters to take precaution ahead of blockade

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has directed all the locomasters and assistant locomasters to wear helmets while operating trains for safety reasons amid demonstrations by the opposition.

Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager (west) of BR, confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

The decision came as BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called a hartal on Sunday and announced a three-day blockade on roads, railways, and waterways from today.

BR sources said many trains and its operators came under attacks during the previous blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat in 2015 and their demonstration before and during the January 5, 2014 elections.

An official order in this regard was issued yesterday, they said.