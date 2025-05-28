Bogura-Nagarbari highway: Eid travellers fear delays as roadwork drags on

Traffic congestion has worsened at Baghabari point due to ongoing concrete work

Construction work on the Bogura-Nagarbari highway in Sirajganj's Shahzadpur upazila has been disrupting smooth vehicular movement for the last few months.

Traffic congestion has worsened at Baghabari point due to ongoing concrete work, sources said.

As traffic is restricted to a single lane, it now takes around an hour to travel just 10 kilometres of the highway in Shahzadpur.

Commuters and transport workers fear the upcoming Eid journey will be even more troublesome due to the ongoing construction.

"I travel to Sirajganj every day from Pabna for work. What used to be a two-hour journey now takes at least three hours in the morning and more than three and a half hours in the afternoon," said Md Pallab, a service holder in Sirajganj.

He said crossing the 10km stretch in Shahzadpur alone takes 40 minutes to an hour, with 20 to 30 minutes lost to traffic jams at Baghabari point.

Auto-rickshaw driver Md Shahi said he had been avoiding trips to Shahzadpur in recent months due to the hassle.

"Half of the highway is blocked for construction, and we are forced to use a single lane while stranded trucks and three-wheelers reduce the space even further," said Md Milton Hossain, a coach driver operating on the Dhaka route.

According to the Roads and Highways Department, the 10-kilometre repair work in Shahzadpur began on February 2 this year at a cost of Tk 20 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, but most of the concrete work remains unfinished.

Of the total work, 9 kilometres of carpeting have been completed. However, only 40 percent of the 1-kilometre concrete work has been finished, including 700 metres in front of the Baghabari oil depot, 150 metres at Dilruba bus stand, and 100 metres on the west side of the Baghabari bridge.

"Concrete work takes a lot of time. A portion of the 700-metre stretch has been completed, and we plan to start the remaining portion after Eid-ul-Azha," said Md Jahidur Rahman, sub-divisional engineer of Roads and Highways in Sirajganj.

He said with only 40 percent of the concrete work done, completing the project by the deadline would be impossible.

"We will pause work during the Eid holidays due to heavy traffic and resume afterwards to finish as soon as possible," he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Md Abdur Rouf said the Bogura-Nagarbari highway is one of the busiest in the northern districts and that special measures will be taken during Eid.

"We will deploy additional forces in the construction areas to maintain traffic discipline during the Eid journey," the OC said, also stressing the need for two-lane operation before the holidays.

Imran Farhan Sumel, Executive Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department in Sirajganj, said efforts are underway to resume two-lane operations before Eid.

"Concrete work on one side has been completed, and we are trying to open that side to traffic next week ahead of the Eid journey," he said.