Blockade: Only one bus leaves Gabotoli for northern districts

Jerina Khatun had to wait for several hours to catch the only bus which left Dhaka's Gabtoli bus terminal this morning, the first day of the fifth round of countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and its like-minded parties.

The garment worker went to the bus terminal when she heard the news of her father's death in the morning.

During recent blockades, no long-distance buses operated on the roads in the morning hours.

However, Jerina luckily found a bus of Rajanigandha Paribahan which started for Chapainawabganj around 11:15am.

Though Jerina was heading towards Kushtia, she got onto the bus as it was the only transport.

"I have to catch another bus to reach my home. I have had no other options," Jerina told our correspondent while she was boarding the vehicle.

Rakib, another passenger who also got onto the bus, said he was travelling because of an emergency, but the price of the ticket was high.

He said he had to pay Tk 580 for the ticket which usually costs around Tk 400.

Asked about the extra fare allegation, Anwar Hossain, supervisor of the Rajanigandha Paribahan, said they are running the bus almost empty, and the actual fare is Tk 480.

"We could only sell 20 tickets," he said.

A ticket man of Shyamoli Paribahan said, "We are ready to run buses, but there were no passengers available. If we can sell 20 or 25 tickets, we will operate our buses."