Biman’s Dhaka-Ctg flight returns mid-air as cabin temperature rises excessively

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines domestic flight to Chattogram was forced to return to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka this afternoon after a technical problem caused the cabin temperature to rise excessively shortly after take-off.

The Dash-8 Q400 aircraft departed Dhaka at around 2:30pm and turned back just 25 minutes later, landing safely at HSIA at 2:55pm, said Biman's General Manager (Public Relations) ABM Raoshan Kabir.

The fault was later repaired, he added.

This incident comes amid a spate of recent technical issues involving Biman flights. A Dhaka-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Rome was grounded yesterday due to a wing flap malfunction before take-off, forcing the cancellation of the flight and hotel accommodation for its 262 passengers.

Biman officials said spare parts for the aircraft have been sent from London and repairs are underway.