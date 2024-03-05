Biman to operate 40 more flights during Eid

Biman Bangladesh airlines will operate 40 extra domestic flights centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to meet the demand of increasing number of passengers at that time.

Moreover, the national flag carrier has also decided to offer 15 to 25 percent discount on its base-fare to its different domestic routes from 1st to 20th Ramadan.

The national flag carrier has been operating additional flights on the occasion of Eid every year to provide traffic congestion free comfort journey to its valued passengers few days before and after Eids.

Biman declared its base fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar as Tk 5999, Barishal as Tk 3499, Sylhet, Chattogram, Jashore, Rajshahi and Saidpur as Taka 4499.

Currently the national flag carrier operates on all seven domestic destinations of the country.