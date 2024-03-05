Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:07 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Biman to operate 40 more flights during Eid

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:02 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:07 AM
Boeing offers to sell aircraft to Biman
File photo

Biman Bangladesh airlines will operate 40 extra domestic flights centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to meet the demand of increasing number of passengers at that time.

Moreover, the national flag carrier has also decided to offer 15 to 25 percent discount on its base-fare to its different domestic routes from 1st to 20th Ramadan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The national flag carrier has been operating additional flights on the occasion of Eid every year to provide traffic congestion free comfort journey to its valued passengers few days before and after Eids.

Biman declared its base fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar as Tk 5999, Barishal as Tk 3499, Sylhet, Chattogram, Jashore, Rajshahi and Saidpur as Taka 4499.

Currently the national flag carrier operates on all seven domestic destinations of the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মুসলিম দেশগুলো অভিন্ন মুদ্রা চালু করতে পারলে ভালো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তুরস্কের বাণিজ্য উপমন্ত্রী মোস্তফা তুজকুর নেতৃত্বে ডি-৮ বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীদের প্রতিনিধি দলের সঙ্গে আলাপকালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ কথা বলেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রযুক্তি ও স্টার্টআপ

দেড় ঘণ্টা পর ফেসবুক-মেসেঞ্জারে লগইন স্বাভাবিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification