Biman launches ‘smart call centre’

In an effort to offer smart and modern service to the country's air travelers, Biman Bangladesh Airlines formally opened its "smart call centre" today at the Biman head office, Balaka.

Managing Director and CEO of the national flag carrier Shafiul Azim inaugurated the smart call centre by calling its short code number '13636'.

Biman Director (Marketing and Sales) Mohammad Salahuddin, other Biman officials and journalists from different media were present, among others.

Biman CEO said that Biman established the call centre with its own management system and currently it is in the first phase. However, the airliner will outsource university students as part-time workers soon for prompt operation.

He also informed that for further enhancement of the services, the call centre will be shifted to a separate building and state of the art features also to be included in the service.

Passengers can look for any information regarding Biman Bangladesh Airlines by dialing '13636'.