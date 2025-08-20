Biman files GD over missing aircraft tyres

Airline insiders say two of their employees handed them over to an official of US-Bangla Airlines in an exchange

Ten unserviceable tyres went missing from the hangar of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. However, Biman insiders said two of their employees handed them over to an official of US-Bangla Airlines in an exchange.

Following the incident, Biman's Assistant Manager Jamal Hossain filed a general diary (GD) with Airport Police Station on Monday. Biman also formed a probe committee to this end.

The GD said the 10 tyres, kept at the auction shed beside the hangar complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), went missing on the evening of August 16.

However, the GD did not mention the incident as "theft."

It said 10 "unserviceable tyres" of Biman could not be found from the auction shed located next to the hangar complex of HSIA.

According to the GD, Biman's Material Management Supervisor Arman Hossain and its Store Helper Shamsul Haque admitted that the tyres had been given to an official of US-Bangla Airlines for use, without notifying the authorities.

Biman spokesperson ABM Raoshan Kabir said the tyres had been kept for auction.

"Two employees of Biman's engineering section were handing them over to a US-Bangla official and were receiving six tyres from them in return when Biman's security guards caught them red-handed," he added.

"A probe committee has been formed over the matter. Once the report is received, stern legal action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

Asked, Airport Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Taslima Akter said Biman had filed a general diary regarding the aircraft tyres. "We will investigate the matter," she said.

US-Bangla Airlines spokesperson Kamrul Islam declined to comment on the issue.