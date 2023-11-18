Biman aims to sign codeshare deal with Air Canada

Move will allow passengers to go to Vancouver or Los Angeles via Narita

Biman is planning to carry its passengers to Vancouver in Canada and Los Angeles in USA through codeshare with Air Canada via Narita of Japan by January next year.

"Using codeshare with Air Canada, Biman passengers will be able to travel to Vancouver and Los Angeles seamlessly using the boarding card of the national flag carrier of Bangladesh," Biman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiul Azim told The Daily Star today.

"Air Canada has already responded to our proposal and work is going on to make an agreement with Air Canada. We are expecting to make it effective by January, next year," added the Biman boss.

Codeshare is a partnership between two airlines that allows an airline to place its two-letter identification code on the flight schedules of another airline. This means that flights can be marketed by one airline and operated by another.

Code sharing is a marketing arrangement in which an airline places its designator code on a flight operated by another airline, and sells tickets for that flight.

For instance, if Air Canada signs an agreement with Biman whereby it operates Biman flights on a particular route. This flight would be enlisted with the Biman's identification code (BG), but actually be run by Air Canada.

Put simply, code sharing allows airlines to sell tickets to destinations they do not fly to. These agreements allow airlines to offer numerous flights without additional equipment, resources, and costs.

Code sharing also provides passengers with a wide choice of flights. It also makes booking, checking in, luggage handling, and travelling more convenient. Plus, the coordinated schedules make sure you will save enough time.

Airlines throughout the world enter into codeshare arrangements to strengthen or expand their market presence and competitive ability.

After the code-sharing agreement, a Canada or US-bound passenger will fly to Narita by boarding Biman's aircraft and after taking a stopover there, he or she can reach Vancouver or Los Angles from Narita by Air Canada plane with a single ticket, boarding passes and baggage tags issued by the Biman Bangladesh airlines.

Shafiul Azim said they are expecting that the code-sharing would help the national flag carrier get huge traffic to its Narita flight as a large number of Bangladeshi expatriates are residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Currently, the North American west coast bound passengers from Dhaka use Singapore or Malaysian airlines taking layover in Singapore or Kuala Lumpur to reach Vancouver or Los Angeles with a more than 20 hours flight time.

Earlier in August, Biman for the first time in its history signed a strategic code-share agreement with Gulf Air aiming to enhance travel connectivity, convenience, and accessibility for passengers travelling between Bangladesh and the Gulf region.

With this agreement, Biman and Gulf Air will collaborate closely to expand their flight networks, offering an extensive range of options to their passengers.

Biman MD said the code sharing with Air Canada would make Biman's Dhaka-Narita flight, which resumed last September after 17 years, more popular among Bangladeshi expatriates.

Apart from Bangladeshi and Japanese passengers, a large number of Nepalese nationals and a number of Indian citizens are also using Biman's three weekly Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka flights.

Under the Air Service Agreement between Bangladesh and Japan, Tokyo allowed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to enjoy a fifth freedom facility in operating flights in that country.

The fifth freedom allows an airline the right to carry passengers from its own country to a second country and from that country onward to a third country and so on.