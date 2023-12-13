Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka University metro rail stations now open

The Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University stations on the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail opened to public this morning.

The duration of services on the section will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am.

Trains on the entire Uttara North-Motijheel route will now stop at Uttara North, Uttara Centre, Pallabi, Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Bijoy Sarani, Agargaon, Farmgate, Secretariat, and Motijheel stations.MRT/Rapid pass holders, however, can get on trains as soon as 7:10am at the Uttara end and as late as 12:12pm at the Motijheel end.

The Agargaon-Motijheel section was opened to public on November 5, with trains initially stopping at three stations -- Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel.

The remaining two stations on the section -- Kawran Bazar and Shahbagh -- will be opened in January next year, MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, told reporters on December 7.

Metro rail passengers of the Agargaon-Motijheel section may have to wait until April next year to avail 12-hours-a-day service (8:00am to 8:00pm), DMTCL officials said earlier.

They may have to wait until July for service until midnight on the entire Uttara-Motijheel route, they said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 28 last year inaugurated the Uttara-Agargaon section of the country's first-ever metro rail and it was opened to public the following day.