Bhola municipality: Key roads lie dilapidated

A significant number of roads within Bhola municipality, including several vital ones, are in a dilapidated state, causing immense suffering to locals.

A visit to different areas across the municipality, including the Bhola District Court area, in front of the DC and SP offices, Muslimpara, Westernpara, and in front of the municipality office, revealed that many roads are now largely impassable. Potholes and persistent waterlogging have made daily commutes extremely difficult, especially during monsoon.

Residents have demanded urgent repairs to the roads to alleviate their suffering. Municipality authorities, however, claimed that some repair works have already been initiated while the tendering process is ongoing for others.

Locals said although certain repair works have recently started, the overall condition of the roads has yet to improve.

"The roads are in such dire condition that I have to spend more on repairing my rickshaw every month than what I earn, due to the damages caused to the vehicle," said Sohel, a rickshaw puller.

Several other rickshaw and auto-rickshaw drivers echoed him.

According to municipal data, Bhola has a total of 261 kilometres of road network, including 170 kilometres of paved roads, 16 kilometres of semi-paved roads, and 76 kilometres of brick-paved roads. At present, around 65 kilometres of roads are in poor condition due to prolonged lack of repairs.

Contacted, Md Mizanur Rahman, incumbent administrator of the municipality, said, "The previous mayor left the municipality's fund nearly exhausted. We are working to repair all the damaged roads in phases. Repair works have already been initiated for several roads."