Battery-run rickshaws must be stopped

Says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday asked the authorities concerned to take steps to stop the plying of battery-run rickshaws on the streets of the capital.

"Imposing a ban on such vehicles is not enough... Steps have to be taken to stop their operations," the minister said after the first meeting of the advisory council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) at its headquarters in Dhaka yesterday.

Quader also said that "no helmet, no fuel" policy for motorcycles should be implemented across the country to reduce casualties in bike accidents.

He said the government's initiative on wearing helmets became successful in Dhaka city.

"Everybody now wears helmets. It is now rare in Dhaka that motorcyclists ride without helmets."

The minister, also the head of the council, said unfit and outdated vehicles will be scrapped and use of hooters in vehicles, except for ambulances, must be stopped.

The mayors of two Dhaka city corporations, several secretaries and representatives of transport associations, who are members of the advisory council, were present at the meeting.

This was the maiden meeting of the council although the BRTA Act, which stipulates the formation of the council, was enacted in 2017. The authorities cited several reasons, including Covid-19 pandemic, for the delay in holding the meeting.