Battery-run rickshaw to operate on alleys only: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division today said they would not allow battery–run autorickshaws and other slow-moving vehicles on the main roads in the city.

"There is no scope to drive the auto-rickshaw on the main roads but a misconception grew among the drivers after the prime minister recently allowed them to operate in the city considering human aspects," DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan said during a press briefing at DMP media centre.

He said they are making the drivers aware that they have to operate on the small and feeder roads, not on the main roads.

"We have already started the process of designating some smaller roads for these vehicles. We have already selected some roads in the Dhanmondi area. These vehicles are no longer running on the main roads in Mirpur," he said.

Replying to another query, Mehedi said they have made the footpaths free from hawkers in some parts of the city. Sometimes, the hawkers return to the footpaths even after eviction.

Footpaths are only for pedestrians, he said adding, they are trying so that hawkers cannot return to the pavement that was already freed.