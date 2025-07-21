Battered Tangail road takes toll on locals

The Sakhipur-Sagardighi road in Tangail has become almost unusable due to the lack of necessary repairs, causing immense suffering to people.

Hundreds of vehicles, including heavy ones, travel along the road daily. However, large potholes have formed at various points, leading to frequent accidents, locals said.

Following media reports highlighting the road's condition, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) made temporary repairs. But within a few days, the road returned to its previous state, they said.

During a recent visit, it was observed that continuous rainfall over several days had worsened the situation, creating large potholes from Soukhin Intersection to Sakhipur Government College, Kachua Bazar intersection, and from Kachua Bazar to Araipara.

The Sakhipur-Sagardighi road is a crucial route. It connects Sakhipur, Mirzapur, Basail, Kalihati and Ghatail upazilas in Tangail with Fulbaria, Bhaluka, Gafargaon and Trishal upazilas in Mymensingh. It also facilitates the import and export of goods to and from these areas.

Numerous students also commute on this road to attend coaching centres and educational institutions, including Government Mujib College, Women's Honours College and BAF Shaheen College. The poor road conditions prevent many from reaching on time.

Md Moniruzzaman of Sakhipur said, "The ditches are filled with rainwater and cannot be seen from a distance, leading to accidents. We urge the authorities to repair the road quickly."

Former upazila parishad vice-chairman SM Sabur Reza echoed the sentiment.

According to sources at the Roads and Highways Department, although the road is designed to support vehicles weighing up to 15 tonnes, it is currently being used by trucks carrying more than 30 tonnes, loaded with bricks, stones, soil and rods. This is accelerating the road's deterioration.

Contacted, Sinthia Azmiri Khan, executive engineer of the RHD in Tangail, said departmental repairs are already underway.