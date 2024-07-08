Transport
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 07:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 07:52 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Bangla Blockade: Dhaka's rail link with most parts of country restored

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 07:38 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 07:52 PM
Photo: Screengrab

Rail communication between Dhaka and most parts of the country has been restored after the protesting students lifted the blockade at the Karwan Bazar level-crossing in the capital this evening.

The rail line was blocked around 6:40pm disrupting rail connectivity, Sajedul Islam, acting divisional transport officer (Dhaka Division) of Bangladesh Railway, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rail communication returned to normalcy around 7:30pm.

The line that goes through Karwan Bazar areas connects Dhaka with the east, west and even southern parts of the country.

Mashiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, said around 20 to 25 people blocked the rail line, bringing rail movement to a halt.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

প্রশ্নফাঁস: পিএসসির কর্মকর্তাসহ ১৫ জন গ্রেপ্তার

আজ সোমবার তাদের গ্রেপ্তার করে সিআইডি।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীরা তাদের জায়গা থেকে আন্দোলন করছেন, আমরা ইন্ধন দেবো কেন: মির্জা ফখরুল

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification