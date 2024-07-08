Bangla Blockade: Dhaka's rail link with most parts of country restored

Rail communication between Dhaka and most parts of the country has been restored after the protesting students lifted the blockade at the Karwan Bazar level-crossing in the capital this evening.

The rail line was blocked around 6:40pm disrupting rail connectivity, Sajedul Islam, acting divisional transport officer (Dhaka Division) of Bangladesh Railway, told The Daily Star.

Rail communication returned to normalcy around 7:30pm.

The line that goes through Karwan Bazar areas connects Dhaka with the east, west and even southern parts of the country.

Mashiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, said around 20 to 25 people blocked the rail line, bringing rail movement to a halt.