Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 09:43 AM

Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic Oct 29

The Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river will open to traffic at 6:00pm on October 29, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the tunnel on October 28, she will hold a rally in Anwara of Chattogram, the minister said at a press conference at Setu Bhaban.

The minister also confirmed that the Agargaon-Motijheel section (MRT Line-6) of the country's first metro rail service will also be opened on November 4.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel is being built under the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore. There will be 5.35km-long connecting roads at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.

