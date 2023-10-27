Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic Oct 29

The Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river will open to traffic at 6:00pm on October 29, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the tunnel on October 28, she will hold a rally in Anwara of Chattogram, the minister said at a press conference at Setu Bhaban.

The minister also confirmed that the Agargaon-Motijheel section (MRT Line-6) of the country's first metro rail service will also be opened on November 4.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel is being built under the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore. There will be 5.35km-long connecting roads at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.