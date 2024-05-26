Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar: RHD to turn 10km road into 4-lane

It will enhance connectivity with Dhaka-Ctg Highway, port

With the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar expected to revolutionise the country's trade, the roads authority is planning to make its connectivity smoother with the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and the Chattogram Sea Port.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is going to turn the existing 10km road, which connects Shilpa Nagar with the important highway, into a four-lane one.

The agency has submitted a development project proposal, involving Tk 563.29 crore, to expand the road, which was proposed as Sheikh Hasina Swarani.

The Project Evaluation Committee of the Planning Commission is expected to hold a meeting soon, an official said.

The Shilpa Nagar, built on about 33,800 acres or 136.86 square kilometres of land in Mirsarai, was launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in November 2022.

The biggest economic zone in Bangladesh is located 200km from Dhaka, 60km from Chattogram city and 70km from Chattogram Port and the Shah Amanat International Airport.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, the implementing agency of the flagship economic zone, aims to attract investments of $20 billion for the Shilpa Nagar by 2030, generating employment opportunities for around 14 lakh people.

Till January, five companies have started commercial operations at their industrial units in the industrial zone.

RHD has built a 10km road from the Barotakia area at Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to the Shilpa Nagar in 2022, Mohammad Jahed Hossain, superintendent engineer (Chattogram circle) of RHD said.

After launching the Shilpa Nagar, the Prime Minister's Office directed officials to turn the road into four-lane to facilitate vehicular movement, he told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said they have already acquired most of the land for the expansion under the previous project. He said it would require three years to implement the project.

RHD submitted the DPP with a deadline from January 2024 to June 2026.

The existing road is the only road to connect Shilpa Nagar, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the Shilpa Nagar authorities have proposed to build two more connecting roads.

"Currently, a study is going on to expand the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. Decision regarding their proposal would be taken upon completion of the study," he added.