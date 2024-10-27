‘Awami League Zindabad’ on display board: Railway engineer suspended

Another employee transferred

Bangladesh Railway has suspended one of its engineers and transferred another employee for their involvement in showing "Awami League-Zindabad" slogan on a display board at the entrance of Kamalapur Railway Station.

Besides, BR has formed a four-member to investigate the matter. The committee led by the divisional transport officer (Dhaka Division) was asked to submit a probe report within two days.

The railways ministry issued a press release in this regard today.

Officials of BR's Dhaka Division, around 9:00am yesterday [Saturday], noticed that the "Awami League-Zindabad" slogan was displayed on a LED Display Board at the entrance of Kamalapur Railway Station and created an embarrassing situation.

Upon information, the Electrical Department shut down the display board.

After the incident, the divisional railway manager of Dhaka Division suspended the in charge of the Electrical Department and also transferred a member of Railway Nirapatta Bahini, who was on duty there, to Bhairab for showing negligence.

Analysing the video footage, three persons were identified for changing the text of the display between 5:56am and 5:58am and Electrical Department has filed a case with Dhaka Railway Police Station in this regard.

Besides, directives have been given to investigate whether it was an incident of sabotage, reads the press release.