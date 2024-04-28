Asphalt melting due to heat, bargain bitumen

Amid the persisting heatwave, road surface in several districts has melted due to what experts say is the use of bitumen not strong enough to withstand extreme heat.

In many cases, sub-standard materials and poor construction work are leading to the untimely damage to roads, they say.

Unless the authorities take immediate measures based on research and science, the problem will become more serious, they add.

They recommend using performance-based bitumen, which can withstand heat, or concrete on road surfaces.

A record 24 days of this month were heatwave days. The previous record was in 1948, according to Bangladesh Meteorologist Department (BMD).

Climatic records indicate a rising trend in the frequency and duration of extreme temperature events in Bangladesh over the last few decades, climate experts say, adding that the trend is likely to continue.

The surface of several roads and highways in Jashore, Chuadanga, and Shariatpur have melted, which is a safety hazard and a challenge for motorists.

According to transport expert Prof Hadiuzzaman, the authorities have been using 60/70 grade bitumen for the last few years. Before this, they used 80/100 grade bitumen.

The softening point of 60/70 grade bitumen is around 60 degrees Celsius. Three Roads and Highways Department engineers agree to this view. Another engineer says the softening point is 48-56C, adding that road surface temperature tends to be 15-20C higher than ambient temperature because the dark asphalt absorbs heat and the vehicle wheels generate even more heat.

Prof Hadiuzzaman says, "Continuous exposure to heat over a long time reduces bitumen's resilience. As a result, bitumen starts to melt at temperatures much lower than expected."

The quality of bitumen and the mixing procedure also play a role in determining the durability of the road.

Kazi Shifun Newaz, assistant professor at the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Buet, says the melting road surfaces could be the result of sub-standard materials.

Contacted, Roads and Highways Department's Chief Engineer Syed Moinul Hasan said thin layers of bitumen used as temporary fix were probably causing the problem.

"The changing climate has some role here for sure. We are not sure whether climate change has a massive impact here. We are assessing it," he said.

LACK OF PREPARATION

According to Prof Hadiuzzaman, also a former director of ARI, the road transport authorities are not prepared to tackle the adverse impact of climate change.

"If they were prepared, they would have chosen performance-based bitumen, instead of 60/70 grade bitumen," he says.

Polymer-modified bitumen is a performance-based bitumen, and its melting point can be raised by adding polymer.

Roads are getting damaged and posing risks because of the authorities' lack of preparation and research, he says, adding that the authorities must bear in mind that climate change may increase the temperature further and act accordingly.

Although performance-based bitumen is costlier than 60/70 grade bitumen, the life cycle cost of such a road is lower than 60/70 grade bitumen road.

Besides, overloading and absence of a proper drainage system along the road are major problems of the roadways. performance-based bitumen will give more benefit here, he says.

The authority can go for concrete too, because the life cycle cost of such roads is also low due to less maintenance cost.

RHD Chief Engineer said they have already started to use polymer-modified bitumen. He said polymer-modified bitumen is being used for repair works of Dhaka-Chattogram highway and expansion of Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.

Replying to a question, he said the cost of the polymer-modified bitumen is around 15/20 percent higher than the 60/70 grade bitumen.

Prof Hadiuzzman, however, said the workers need to have proper knowledge about the polymer-modified bitumen and the authorities need to have enough facilities to test PMB.

There are 22,476km of road under the RHD network. Of this, 3,991km are national highways, 4,897km regional highways and 13,558km district roads, according to the RHD's 2022-23 annual report.