Aricha-Kazirhat ferry services suspended due to dense fog

Ferry services on Aricha-Kazirhat route was suspended from 10:30pm yesterday due to dense fog.

Deputy General Manager (Commerce) of Aricha Regional Office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Shah Md Khaled Nawaz said, "To avoid accidents on the river route, the ferry service has been stopped."

Ferries -- Sufia, Birshrestha Ruhul Amin, and Shah Ali -- are anchored at Aricha Ghat in Manikganj with passengers and vehicles, he told our Manikganj correspondent.

Meanwhile, Ferry Rokeya is at Kazirhat in Pabna. The ferry services will resume if the fog clears, he added.

However, the ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia is normal, he said.