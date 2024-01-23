Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:50 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Aricha-Kazirhat ferry services suspended due to dense fog

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:41 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:50 AM

Ferry services on Aricha-Kazirhat route was suspended from 10:30pm yesterday due to dense fog.

Deputy General Manager (Commerce) of Aricha Regional Office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Shah Md Khaled Nawaz said, "To avoid accidents on the river route, the ferry service has been stopped."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ferries -- Sufia, Birshrestha Ruhul Amin, and Shah Ali -- are anchored at Aricha Ghat in Manikganj with passengers and vehicles, he told our Manikganj correspondent.

Meanwhile, Ferry Rokeya is at Kazirhat in Pabna. The ferry services will resume if the fog clears, he added.

However, the ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia is normal, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
উপজেলা নির্বাচনে দলীয় মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হবে না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে দলীয় মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হবে না: কাদের

আগামী মার্চ মাসে সারা দেশে উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠানের কথা জানিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification