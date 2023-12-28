Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 11:29 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 11:33 AM

Transport

Aricha-Kazirhat ferry service resumes after 7-hour suspension

Photo: Collected

Ferry service on Aricha-Kazirhat route resumed this after seven hours of suspension due to dense fog.

The authorities halted the service at 11:30pm yesterday to avoid accidents and the service resumed at 6:30am today, said Shah Md Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager (commerce) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Aricha Regional Office.

Two ferries 'Begum Sufia' and 'Begum Rokeya' had to anchor at Aricha Ghat in Manikganj while 'Shah Ali', 'Bir Shrestha Ruhul Amin' at Kazirhat in Pabna, he said.

The suspension of ferry services caused sufferings to the passengers of the vehicles stuck in the long queues at the ferry terminal.

