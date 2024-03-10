Almost half the positions in BR vacant

Struggles to deliver quality services

Despite hiring over 5,000 employees over the last 15 months, the Bangladesh Railway (BR) is functioning with half the workforce it needs, which is significantly limiting its ability to deliver quality services to passengers.

According to BR data, the state-owned rail transport agency currently employs 24,403 people out of a total of 47,637 authorised positions, leaving 23,234 posts vacant.

Of the vacant posts, 20,666 are for third- and fourth-grade employees, who make up the majority of the BR workforce, officials said.

BR began hiring non-gazetted staff members for the third and fourth grades in 2022, around five years after the recruitment process was suspended due to a lack of recruitment rules. The move came after new recruitment rules for BR were approved in November 2020.

However, because of the staffing gap created as many senior employees went into retirement in the meantime, BR is still operating with only half of its approved workforce, despite this initiative.

The manpower crisis deepened after the launch of several new trains in the last few years as part of BR's plans to expand its service, officials said.

The situation will further deteriorate when BR starts operating more trains on the four new routes it opened last year, they said.

Currently, more than 100 out of 507 railway stations across the country remain closed owing to this ongoing crisis, they added.

Since December 2022, a total of 5,342 people have been hired under six categories, namely assistant station master, guard, pointsman, technical assistant (khalasi), assistant locomaster, and wayman.

Furthermore, the recruitment process for several other positions, such as more pointsmen and booking assistants, is currently underway.

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim acknowledged the manpower shortage at Bangladesh Railway while speaking during a programme organised at Rail Bhaban in the capital yesterday.

He said that the Saidpur Railway Workshop, which is the largest facility in the country for repairing and maintaining locomotives and carriages, was operating at less than half its capacity, citing his recent visit there.

"There are currently only 850 staff working there against an authorised workforce of 2,800. This severe understaffing significantly impacts their ability to deliver the expected level of service."

The minister, however, said that BR is hiring more employees in accordance with the prime minister's directives.

Also speaking at the programme, Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir pointed out a "serious lack" of planning and coordination between various departments within Bangladesh Railway

He stated that this lack of collaboration is hindering the efforts to deliver quality services.

"However, we're not sitting idle. We're working tirelessly to resolve the issue."

The Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh Railway, and Reporters for Rail and Road (RRR), a platform of reporters working on roads, railways, communication infrastructures, and transport-related sectors, jointly organised the workshop programme.

RRR President Anowar Hossain and General Secretary Tawhidul Islam, among others also spoke at the workshop.

NEW TRAINS ON CARDS

Giving a presentation on overall railway activities and plans at the workshop, BR Director General Quamrul Ahsan said the BR is going to launch a new train on the Dhaka-Burimari route on March 12.

He also said there is a plan to launch three more intercity trains on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route and a commuter train on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route by June this year.

Besides, Quamrul was hopeful that direct rail communication between Dhaka and Khulna would be established by June this year, which would reduce the distance between the two cities by 212km and travel time by four hours.

Moreover, the BR is planning to start rail operations on the Khulna-Mongla route by April, he added.

Currently, BR operates 367 passenger trains and 42 freight trains daily on a total of 3,554 kilometres of rail tracks, Quamrul also added.