All Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar tickets for first 3 days sold out

Passengers gather at Cox’s Bazar Railway Station as the BR starts selling ticket for much awaited Cox’s Bazar Express train yesterday. Photo: Star

Bangladesh Railway has started selling tickets for Cox's Bazar Express, the new train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, from yesterday morning.

"Railway is selling tickets for December 1, 2, and 3 from 8:00am at train stations and online," Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar Railway Station told The Daily Star.

All tickets for December 1, 2, and 3 from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar have been sold out within three to four hours, said Shah Alam Kiron Shishir, divisional commercial manager (Dhaka) of BR. "We have some tickets that are reserved for Dhaka to Chattogram in this train," he added.

The first train will start from Cox's Bazar at 12:40pm on December 1.

Golam Rabbani said some tickets for Cox's Bazar to Dhaka route are still available.

According to railway sources, two types of tickets including Shovon and AC chairs are being sold for the Cox's Bazar Express train. From Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, the price of a Shobhon class ticket is Tk 695 and Snigdha AC chair is Tk 1,325.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11 inaugurated the newly constructed Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.

BR is scheduled to launch the intercity train on December 1.