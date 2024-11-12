All city buses to run under Dhaka Nagar Paribahan

All passenger buses in Dhaka are scheduled to operate under Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, according to new decision yesterday by Bus Route Rationalization Committee (BRCC).

However, the ownership of the buses will remain with the respective companies.

Dhaka South City Administrator and Committee Chairman Nazrul Islam briefed the media yesterday after BRCC made the decision in its 29th meeting at the Buriganga Hall of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters.

Applications from the bus companies for operating bus services under Nagar Paribahan will be accepted until November 30, he said.

The decision to restart Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, was announced by BRRC, aiming to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka and provide passengers with comfortable transport services.

Nazrul said the problems with Dhaka's transport system seems endless. Extensive discussions have been held with law enforcement agencies, bus owners' association, and transport workers' union to this end.

Using the opportunity created by the student and public uprising for a new Bangladesh, it will be possible to restore order on the streets, he said.

Asked about the launching of Nagar Paribahan Buses, he said bus operators have until November 30 to apply to be included in the new system. Later, the routes (starting and ending points) will be determined through the companies.

Additionally, another meeting in this regard will be held on December 11, and recommendations will be made before that, he said.

Nazrul said based on the recommendations, final decisions will be taken, and effective measures will be implemented.

To prevent competition among drivers and helpers, a system of payment via Rapid Pass or online for bus fares will be introduced.

Nilima Akter, executive director of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), told the reporters that bus companies had been invited to apply to operate under Nagar Paribahan, which got a positive response.

She said around 80 bus companies have applied so far.

They are considering allowing companies to operate buses on the same routes they currently serve, she added.