Airlines asked to re-issue free tickets for passengers from flood-affected areas

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has given instruction to all foreign and local airlines, operating to and from Dhaka, to re-issue or re-book air tickets at a later date free of charge for passengers who have missed their flights due to ongoing devastating flood in the country.

It is reported that many passengers have missed their flights, especially on international routes, as flood halted road communication at different parts of flood affected areas.

Authorities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) issued letters to 33 airlines operating to and from the Dhaka airport.

Group Captain Md Kamrul Islam, executive director, HSIA issued the letter on Thursday.

According to the letter, many passengers of Bangladesh are facing difficulties in reaching to the airport due to the current flood situation. Many are unable to catch their international flights. Airlines have been requested to cooperate with their passengers in this situation, the letters said.

Airlines were also requested to ensure 24-hour passenger service and free change of flight tickets for passengers in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan last night in a briefing at the HSIA asked all airlines not to increase airfare as demand of air tickets has gone up due to the increasing number of passengers as flood halted road communication in many areas.