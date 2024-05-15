Airbus purchase: Next course of action after Biman committee evaluates offer

Says Faruk Khan

Civil Aviation Minister Mohammad Faruk Khan today said the government will take the next course of action on the purchase of the Airbus aircraft after receiving the report of Biman's high-powered committee evaluating Airbus' offer.

The minister said this during a meeting with the Executive Vice President of Airbus, Wouter van Wersch at his office at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke were present.

The civil aviation minister said the government has started the process of purchasing new aircraft to expand the fleet of state-owned airlines Biman Bangladesh.

"As part of this, Airbus has already submitted its proposal. A high-powered evaluation committee has been constituted in Biman to evaluate the proposal. Further action will be taken after receiving the evaluation report of the committee," Faruk said.

He also said that US plane maker Boeing has also submitted a proposal. Their proposal will also be settled in due process.

"We will choose whatever will be the best for Bangladesh and Biman."

The minister said that the aviation industry is not just about aeroplanes or airports.

"One of the most important parts of this is skilled human resources. We emphasise building skilled human resources and training them regularly and properly," Faruk added.

Wouter van Wersch said despite the global crisis, Bangladesh's GDP growth deserves praise. The aviation industry in Bangladesh is a promising sector. "We want to forge a long-term relationship with Bangladesh to ensure a sustainable aviation industry."

He also said that besides providing various technical assistance, Airbus is keen to provide training assistance to all types of personnel associated with the aviation industry and human resource development.